Arsenal are hoping to use Hector Bellerin in a cash-plus-player deal to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Gunners are looking at potential ways to get a deal over the line for the Inter Milan star in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal initially thought it would be too difficult to sign the 23-year-old having held a long-term interest in the Argentina international.

According to the same story, Arsenal have been given encouragement by Inter that the Serie A champions would consider selling their prized asset at the right price.

The Athletic reveal in their report that the Argentinian forward would consider a move to Arsenal if Inter express a desire to offload the former Racing man.

The website add that Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be keeping tabs on Martinez in the event that Harry Kane leaves the north London side this summer.

Arsenal would be able to improve upon Lautaro’s current salary of €2.5m given that Inter are suffering with some financial pressure due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the report.

Lautaro scored 17 goals and made six assists in 38 games in Serie A last term to help Inter win their first Italian top-flight crown in 10 years.

