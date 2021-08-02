Arsenal and Liverpool FC are ready to capitalise on Juventus’ failure to strike a deal with Sassuolo over the sale of Manuel Locatelli, according to a report in Italy.

Sky Sport Italia, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Juventus are struggling to get a deal over the line for the Sassuolo midfielder despite Locatelli’s desire to move to the Serie A side.

The same article states that Juventus and Sassuolo have held discussions on three separate occasions about Locatelli but the two Italian clubs haven’t been able to reach an agreement as of yet.

According to the same story, Sassuolo are looking to secure a transfer fee around £34m for the Euro 2020 star but Juventus are unable to meet the asking price given the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their affairs.

The report goes on to add that Juve would rather sign Locatelli on a two-year loan deal with an option to buy but Sassuolo are only willing to consider a permanent transfer.

Sky Sport Italia write that Arsenal have already submitted a bid for Locatelli and Liverpool FC ready to enter the race as Jurgen Klopp looks to sign a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

The media outlet add that Locatelli would prefer a switch to Juventus ahead of a move to the Premier League.

