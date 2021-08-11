Arsenal have been handed a possible boost in the race to sign Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo this summer, according to a report in England.

Website football.london is reporting that the Gunners are in the market to sign a new central midfielder to reinforce the spine of Mikel Arteta’s team before the close of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Juventus appeared to be at the front of the queue to sign the Euro 2020 star given Locatelli favours a move to the Turin side this summer.

However, according to the same story, Juventus are facing some financial problems and the Serie A giants will have to sell some players before they can sign Locatelli.

The English website goes on to quote a report by Tuttosport in Italy which claims Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri wants to reunite with Miralem Panic this summer.

The Juve manager’s interest in re-signing the Bosnian midfielder could end their pursuit of Locatelli given that the Italian side are already under financial pressure, according to football.london.

The story states that Juve’s shirt in stance could play into Arsenal’s hands as the Gunners look to improve their options in the middle of the park before the 2021 summer transfer window shuts.

Locatelli scored two goals in five games in Italy’s triumphant Euro 2020 campaign.

