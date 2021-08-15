Arsenal are in talks to re-sign Martin Odegaard but Real Madrid are looking for a transfer fee in the region of £35m to £40m, according to a report in Spain.

Sky Sports quote unnamed reports in Spain that suggest Real Madrid have decided Odegaard won’t play a part in their La Liga campaign this season under Carlo Ancelotti.

The same article states that Real Madrid value Odegaard at around £35-40m as Arsenal look to negotiate a deal to sign the Norwegian after his impressive performances on loan last term.

According to the same story, Arsenal have also shown an interest in Leicester City midfielder James Maddison but the Foxes could prove difficult to negotiate with.

Sky Sports go on to write that the Gunners are looking to sign Odegaard on a permanent deal rather than securing the former Molde midfielder on another loan agreement.

Odegaard scored one goal and made two assists in 14 games in the Premier League in the second half of the 2020-21 season.

The 22-year-old moved to Real Madrid in a deal worth around £6m from Norwegian side Molde in 2015.

Odegaard has only made 11 appearances for Real Madrid in his career at los Blancos so far.

Arsenal lost 2-0 to Brentford in their season opener on Friday night.

