Arsenal will have to pay £35-40m for Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard - report

Arsenal are in talks to re-sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Sunday 15 August 2021, 06:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: BT Sport / Screengrab)

Arsenal are in talks to re-sign Martin Odegaard but Real Madrid are looking for a transfer fee in the region of £35m to £40m, according to a report in Spain.

Sky Sports quote unnamed reports in Spain that suggest Real Madrid have decided Odegaard won’t play a part in their La Liga campaign this season under Carlo Ancelotti.

The same article states that Real Madrid value Odegaard at around £35-40m as Arsenal look to negotiate a deal to sign the Norwegian after his impressive performances on loan last term.

According to the same story, Arsenal have also shown an interest in Leicester City midfielder James Maddison but the Foxes could prove difficult to negotiate with.

Sky Sports go on to write that the Gunners are looking to sign Odegaard on a permanent deal rather than securing the former Molde midfielder on another loan agreement.

Odegaard scored one goal and made two assists in 14 games in the Premier League in the second half of the 2020-21 season.

The 22-year-old moved to Real Madrid in a deal worth around £6m from Norwegian side Molde in 2015.

Odegaard has only made 11 appearances for Real Madrid in his career at los Blancos so far.

Arsenal lost 2-0 to Brentford in their season opener on Friday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Fabrizio Romano: Tottenham have a 'serious interest' in signing Lautaro Martinez
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
'They are negotiating': Fabrizio Romano gives update on Arsenal link to Aaron Ramsdale
Gary Lineker
‘Stunning’: Gary Lineker raves about Chelsea FC youngster during 3-0 win over Crystal Palace
Rio Ferdinand
‘Clinical, deadly’: Rio Ferdinand reacts to Man United’s 5-1 win over Leeds
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal suffer potential setback in bid to sign Aaron Ramsdale - report
Related Articles

Home »
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Fabrizio Romano: Tottenham have a 'serious interest' in signing Lautaro Martinez
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
'They are negotiating': Fabrizio Romano gives update on Arsenal link to Aaron Ramsdale
Gary Lineker
‘Stunning’: Gary Lineker raves about Chelsea FC youngster during 3-0 win over Crystal Palace
Rio Ferdinand
‘Clinical, deadly’: Rio Ferdinand reacts to Man United’s 5-1 win over Leeds
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal suffer potential setback in bid to sign Aaron Ramsdale - report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network