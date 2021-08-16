Arsenal have been handed a possible boost in their bid to sign Martin Odegaard after Real Madrid lowered their asking price for the Norway star, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet ABC, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that los Blancos are prepared to accept a lower fee for Odegaard after deeming the Norwegian playmaker surplus to requirements for the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that Odegaard returned to Real Madrid this summer in the hope that he could force his way into the plans of new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

According to the same story, Ancelotti has omitted Odegaard from Real Madrid’s squad list for the La Liga campaign to cast doubt on his future at The Bernabeu.

ABC report that Real Madrid are prepared to accept a £34m initial offer for the 22-year-old if Arsenal or another suitor are willing to meet their reduced asking price.

The media outlet add that Real Madrid would want a further £8.5m in achievable bonuses and a buy-back clause inserted in Odegaard’s deal if the Spanish giants do sell Odegaard.

Arsenal are looking to spend an initial £25m rather than £34m for Odegaard so the Gunners could still struggle to get a deal over the line, according to the report.

