Arsenal are close to signing Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid in a permanent deal this summer, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Gunners are working a transfer swoop to sign the Norway international from Real Madrid before the close of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the north London side are expected to pay £35m to sign the Real Madrid playmaker after Odegaard spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at The Emirates.

According to the same story, Arsenal could get a deal for Odegaard wrapped up so quickly that the 22-year-old could even feature for the Gunners against their bitter rivals Chelsea FC on Sunday.

The Athletic is reporting that there is still some work to do to finalise Odegaard’s much-anticipated transfer to Mikel Arteta’s side.

The media outlet highlight that Odegaard has been their number one target throughout the transfer window after the Norwegian midfielder impressed during his loan spell last term.

Arsenal are getting close to a deal to sign Odegaard despite being linked with Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar, according to the report.

Odegaard scored one goal and made two assists in 14 games in the Premier League during his loan spell at Arsenal last term.

