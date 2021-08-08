Arsenal’s lingering hopes of signing Martin Odegaard have been dashed by Real Madrid after the Spanish giants blocked any possible exit for the Norway international, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that the Gunners had still been hoping to complete a deal to sign their preferred target to improve Mikel Arteta’s options in midfield.

The same article states that Real Madrid are planning to keep Odegaard amid concerns about the fitness of Germany international Toni Kroos ahead of the 2021-22 La Liga campaign.

According to the same story, los Blancos don’t want to sell Odegaard given his services may be required in the current campaign if Kroos struggles with fitness problems.

The report adds that Arsenal will continue to look at potential alternatives to Odegaard such as Leicester City playmaker James Maddison and Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

Odegaard scored one goal and made two assists in 14 games in the Premier League last term.

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League table last term to miss out on a spot in the Champions League or the Europa League in the 2021-22 season.

The Gunners have already signed Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White in the summer transfer window so far.

