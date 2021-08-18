Arsenal are set to hold discussions with Martin Odegaard’s representatives in London about a potential transfer to the Premier League side, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Gunners are hoping to sign the Norway international to bolster Mikel Arteta’s midfield options for the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Arsenal have identified Odegaard as their number one target in the creative midfield role ahead of Leicester City star James Maddison.

According to the same story, the north London side wanted to bring in Odegaard after the Norwegian playmaker impressed during his loan spell at the Emirates Stadium.

The Daily Mirror go on to write that Odegaard’s representatives have arrived in London to discuss personal terms surrounding a season-long loan move for the 2021-22 campaign.

The media outlet add that Arsenal will have first refusal on a £30m deal to sign Odegaard in a permanent deal at the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Odegaard scored one goal and made two assists in 14 games in the Premier League last season during his loan stint at the north London side.

The Norwegian midfielder has only made 11 appearances for Real Madrid during his seven-year stay at the La Liga giants.

Real Madrid signed Odegaard in a €8m deal from Stromsgodset in 2015.

