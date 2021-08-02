Arsenal and Everton are competing for the signing of Schalke striker Matthew Hoppe, according to American journalist Grant Wahl.

The Gunners have already been linked with a number of strikers this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his attacking options at the north London side ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Arsenal are thought to be eager to cash-in on Alexandre Lacazette this summer given that the France international has just 12 months left to run on his current deal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggled for consistency in front of goal last season in the Premier League despite being awarded with a lucrative new contract before the start of the 2020-21 season.

Hoppe scored six times in 22 games for Schalke last season to prompt speculation linking the American striker with a move to the Premier League this summer.

American journalist Wahl took to Twitter to reveal that Arsenal and Everton are interested in Hoppe following his promising performances in the Bundesliga last term.

Wahl wrote on his Twitter page: “Hearing Matthew Hoppe (who’s having a good Gold Cup) is now drawing interest from Arsenal and Everton. It’s looking likely he’ll make a move from Schalke following Gold Cup.”

Hoppe moved to Schalke 04 from Barca Residence Academy in the USA in June 2019.

The 20-year-old made his Bundesliga debut against Borussia Monchengladbach in November 2020.

Hoppe has netted one goal in four appearances for the US national team, scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final last week.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip