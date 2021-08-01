Arsenal have Ruben Neves on their list of potential midfield recruits this summer along with Manchester United, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Wolves midfielder’s future has been a source of speculation this summer amid suggestions that he could be set to leave Molineux before the start of the new campaign.

The 24-year-old Portugal international was in impressive form for Wolves last season as he scored five goals and made one assist in 36 Premier League games for the club.

Neves was subsequently included in Portugal’s squad for Euro 2020, and he made one substitute appearance for his country at this summer’s tournament.

The midfielder has been mentioned as a possible target for Arsenal this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares for his second full season in charge of the north London club.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has revealed that both Arsenal and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Neves but there have been no official moves as of yet.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel last week, Romano said: “He is on the list for Arsenal but he’s not the main option as of today. We have to consider him as an opportunity in August.

“For Manchester United, it’s exactly the same thing because [they] have a list with many opportunities but it depends on [Paul] Pogba, [Donny] van de Beek and [Nemanja] Matic.

“There’s nothing imminent for Arsenal and Manchester United. It’s something to keep an eye on in August. He could become an opportunity in August.

“It’s something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks because there’s chances for him to leave the club.”

Arsenal, who finished eighth and without a trophy last season, will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brentford on 13 August.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will welcome Leeds United to Old Trafford in their opener on the following day.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip