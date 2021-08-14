Tammy Abraham would prefer to move to Arsenal ahead of AS Roma - report

Tammy Abraham would prefer a move to Arsenal ahead of AS Roma in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that the Chelsea FC striker is still not convinced by the idea of a move to AS Roma despite the Serie A side’s eagerness to sign the 23-year-old this summer.

The same article states that AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is desperate to sign the Blues forward to bolster his attack in the Portuguese head coach’s first season in charge of the Rome outfit.

According to the same story, Abraham has held discussions with AS Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto and agent Federico Pastorello about a move from the English capital to the Italian capital.

The report goes on to state that the England international has been offered the number nine shirt and a £4m yearly salary but Abraham remains unconvinced by a move to AS Roma.

Corriere dello Sport add that Abraham would prefer to move to Arsenal given that his family are Gunners fans along with the striker feeling settled in London.

Abraham produced his best season in a Chelsea FC shirt under Frank Lampard in 2019-20, when he scored 18 times in 42 games in the Premier League and the Champions League.

The London-born forward netted just six league goals last season as he fell down the pecking order under Lampard’s replacement Thomas Tuchel.

