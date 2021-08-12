Arsenal are attempting to usurp AS Roma in the race to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea FC this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by The Daily Express, is reporting that the Gunners are looking to hijack AS Roma’s bid to sign Abraham in order to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attacking options ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that AS Roma were thought to have agreed a fee with Chelsea FC for Abraham to edge the England international closer to a move to the Italian capital.

According to the same story, reports of AS Roma’s agreement with Chelsea FC prompted Arsenal to step up their interest in the former Swansea forward.

Corriere dello Sport go on to write that AS Roma are aiming to take Abraham on loan for the upcoming campaign before paying £34m to make the deal permanent next summer.

The media outlet add, however, that Abraham would prefer to stay in England rather than move to Italy despite the chance to play under Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal will have to move quickly if they plan to beat AS Roma to a deal for Abraham, according to the story.

The article states this could prove difficult given that Arsenal need to sell before they can buy any new players.

