Arsenal attempt to hijack AS Roma's move for Tammy Abraham - report

Arsenal are looking to beat AS Roma to the signing of Tammy Abraham this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 12 August 2021, 08:30 UK
Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Arsenal are attempting to usurp AS Roma in the race to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea FC this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by The Daily Express, is reporting that the Gunners are looking to hijack AS Roma’s bid to sign Abraham in order to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attacking options ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The same article states that AS Roma were thought to have agreed a fee with Chelsea FC for Abraham to edge the England international closer to a move to the Italian capital.

According to the same story, reports of AS Roma’s agreement with Chelsea FC prompted Arsenal to step up their interest in the former Swansea forward.

Corriere dello Sport go on to write that AS Roma are aiming to take Abraham on loan for the upcoming campaign before paying £34m to make the deal permanent next summer.

The media outlet add, however, that Abraham would prefer to stay in England rather than move to Italy despite the chance to play under Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal will have to move quickly if they plan to beat AS Roma to a deal for Abraham, according to the story.

The article states this could prove difficult given that Arsenal need to sell before they can buy any new players.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Ian Wright
‘Without a doubt’: Ian Wright makes prediction about Chelsea FC this season
Erling Haaland
Reporter delivers update on Chelsea FC link to Erling Haaland
Jurgen Klopp
Fabrizio Romano delivers latest update on Liverpool FC’s summer transfer plans
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard makes claim about Man United and Liverpool FC ahead of new season
Thomas Tuchel
'He's still the main target': Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea FC want to sign Jules Kounde
Related Articles

Home »
Ian Wright
‘Without a doubt’: Ian Wright makes prediction about Chelsea FC this season
Erling Haaland
Reporter delivers update on Chelsea FC link to Erling Haaland
Jurgen Klopp
Fabrizio Romano delivers latest update on Liverpool FC’s summer transfer plans
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard makes claim about Man United and Liverpool FC ahead of new season
Thomas Tuchel
'He's still the main target': Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea FC want to sign Jules Kounde
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network