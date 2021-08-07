Arsenal are facing competition from Serie A side Atalanta in the race to sign Chelsea FC striker Tammy Abaraham in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Atalanta are ready to test the waters with an offer for the England international but the Italian club are unlikely to meet Chelsea FC’s £40m valuation.

The same article states that the Serie A side are expected to make an offer of around £25m plus add-ons for the 23-year-old as Atalanta prepare to lose their current striker Duvan Zapata.

According to the same story, Inter Milan want the Colombia international to replace Romelu Lukaku if the Belgium international does return to the south west London side this summer.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Abraham has a number of suitors in the 2021 summer transfer window but Atalanta are the only foreign club currently chasing the Chelsea FC man.

The report states that Arsenal and West Ham are interested in a bid for the former Swansea City centre-forward ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Southampton could also move for Abraham after Danny Ings completed a £25m move to Aston Villa on Thursday to leave the Saints with a void to fill up front.

Abraham scored six times and made one assist in 22 games in the Premier League last season.

