Tammy Abraham prefers move to Arsenal ahead of West Ham - report

Chelsea FC striker Tammy Abraham would prefer a move to Arsenal ahead of West Ham this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Sunday 8 August 2021, 07:00 UK
Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Tammy Abraham would prefer a move to Arsenal ahead of West Ham this summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the north London side are eager to sign the Chelsea FC striker to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attack ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Arsenal would like to sign Abraham on an initial loan deal before potentially signing the former Swansea striker on a permanent deal at the end of the campaign.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC were initially thought to be looking for a £40m fee for the England international but the Champions League winners are prepared to reduce their asking price by a further £10m.

The Sun claim that Abraham is also attracting interest from Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham in the current market.

The media outlet add that West Ham look like the most likely competitors for Abraham’s signature – but the 23-year-old would prefer a switch to The Emirates over the London Stadium.

Abraham scored six times and made one assist in 22 games in the Premier League last term after falling behind Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud in the pecking order.

The England striker netted 15 goals in 34 games in his breakthrough season under Frank Lampard in the 2019-20 campaign.

