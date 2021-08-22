Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to secure a point against Champions League winners Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Sunday evening.

The Gunners suffered a 2-0 loss to promoted side Brentford in their Premier League opener last weekend to heap pressure on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal struggled to test Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium as goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard either side of half-time.

The north London side will be looking to bounce back against a Chelsea FC team that hope to compete for the Premier League title.

The Blues were 3-0 winners against Crystal Palace in the London derby at Stamford Bridge last weekend to keep pace with Manchester United and Liverpool FC.

Goals from Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic and Trevoh Chalobah secured a resounding win against Patrick Vieira’s side.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is predicting that Chelsea FC will be held to a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the London derby at The Emirates on Sunday evening.

“It is going to be interesting to see how Chelsea’s new £97.5m striker Romelu Lukaku fits into their side, and whether Arsenal can stop him,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Mikel Arteta has not taken charge of many Gunners games in front of a full stadium and, the last time he did, he wasn’t under the same pressure he is facing now.

“We don’t know which strikers Arteta has available, but I think he will be cautious anyway rather than trying to have a real go at Chelsea.

“What he doesn’t need in his situation is to lose two consecutive matches, especially to two London clubs, which I always think makes it worse.”

Arsenal were 1-0 winners against Chelsea FC in their most recent Premier League meeting at Stamford Bridge back in May.

Emile Smith-Rowe scored a first-half winner for the Gunners to inflict upon Thomas Tuchel’s side a rare defeat.

Arsenal managed to complete their first Premier League double over Chelsea FC since 2003-04 last season.

