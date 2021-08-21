Dimitar Berbatov reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Chelsea FC

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to claim a dominant 3-0 victory over Arsenal in their Premier League clash at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners head into the game looking to bounce back to winning ways after the disappointment of their 2-0 loss to Brentford in their opener last weekend.

Arsenal have been busy in the summer transfer window and they confirmed the signings of Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard in recent days to add further depth to their squad.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are looking to build on their 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener from last weekend.

The Blues have added Romelu Lukaku to their squad this summer and the Belgian striker could feature against the Gunners at The Emirates on Sunday in his first Premier League appearance since joining from Inter Milan.

Former Spurs and Manchester United star Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to claim a comfortable win over their London rivals on Sunday.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “What a game.

“I’m going to come out and say that I think Arsenal are going to have a terrible start to the season.

“Lukaku could feature for the first time since re-joining Chelsea, and I think he will be eager to show what he can do, and if Arsenal don’t fix their major defensive frailty, that they have had for so many years, they are so easily bullied and Lukaku will run riot.”

Arsenal finished eighth in the table last season, while Chelsea FC ended up fourth and won the Champions League.

