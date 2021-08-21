Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to claim a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in their Premier League clash at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The north London side head into the game aiming to bounce back from the disappointment of their 2-0 defeat by newly-promoted Brentford away from home last weekend.

Arsenal completed the signing of Martin Odegaard on a permanent transfer from Real Madrid on Friday as they continue to add some further strength to their squad.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are gearing up for their trip across London after having claimed a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Romelu Lukaku could make his first appearance of the season for the south west London side at The Emirates on Sunday after completing his move back to Chelsea FC from Inter Milan earlier this month.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen thinks that Chelsea FC will have too much for the Gunners to handle at The Emirates this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “I was very disappointed with what I saw from Arsenal on Friday.

“I know they were missing a few of their first team but Brentford were deserved winners. They’ve spent money this summer, but have they improved much from where they were last season? I don’t think so.

“I’d be surprised if they finished any higher than sixth this season.

“It’s a totally different story at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea are looking formidable. They remain such a difficult side to score against and I think Lukaku will be a brilliant signing for them.

“They finished fourth with Jorginho as their top scorer last season with seven, so imagine what they could do with a prolific striker.

“Anything can happen in derbies, but this London Derby looks like a mismatch. I think Chelsea will comfortably win this 2-0 and pile the pressure on Arsenal.”

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the table last term, while Chelsea FC ended up fourth and won the Champions League.

