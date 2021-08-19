Ian Wright reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Chelsea FC

Ian Wright has admitted that he is “frightened” about the prospect of Arsenal coming up against Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Sunday.

The north London side are preparing to take on their local rivals on Sunday at The Emirates as they aim to bounce back from the disappointment of their 2-0 loss to Brentford in their Premier League opener last week.

Arsenal struggled to click into gear against the newly-promoted side as they were outplayed in their season curtain-raiser.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, kicked off their Premier League campaign with a dominant 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues have recently added Romelu Lukaku to their squad and the Belgian striker could be set to feature against the Gunners at The Emirates on Sunday.

Former Arsenal star Wright believes that Chelsea FC are now looking incredibly strong and he fears for the Gunners heading into this weekend’s game.

Speaking on Ringer FC’s Wrighty’s House podcast, Wright said: “I know that Arsenal won twice against Chelsea last year and it did change Arsenal’s trajectory, Bukayo Saka came in, Emile Smith Rowe came in, We kind of started to create.

“We’re now dealing with a completely different animal. We’re dealing with one of this hybrid dinosaurs they created in one of those Jurassic Park films.

“We’re dealing with a Chelsea team now that are so ready. We saw that when Thomas Tuchel got there, another elite manager.

“He sorted the defence out. And that you throw Romelu Lukaku into that mix, into a team that is so confident, this frightens me. We’ve got a Chelsea where they now think they can win the Premier League.”

Wright added: “Since Lukaku was linked, Romelu’s been talking to me on a consistent basis, so I know it’s happening but I have to keep quiet.

“All the time I thinking this is fine, but when I see how Arsenal got beat against Brentford knowing that Romelu will be there.

“I knew that this was going to happen, watching how we play, seeing how Ivan Toney and Mbuemo dealt with our defence, let’s face it Lukaku with the players he now has, it’s going to be devastating against most defences.”

Arsenal, who finished eighth in the table last season, have not won the Premier League title since 2004.

