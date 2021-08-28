Dimitar Berbatov reveals his prediction for Burnley v Leeds United

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Leeds United and Burnley to play out a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

The Whites are looking to pick up their first Premier League win of the season after they lost to Manchester United on the opening weekend and were held to a 2-2 draw by Everton last time out.

Leeds United picked up a comfortable win in the second round of the League Cup in midweek when they claimed a 3-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra.

Burnley are without a point in the Premier League so far this season after they lost to Liverpool FC and Brighton in their opening two games of the campaign.

The Clarets head into Sunday’s game on the back of their penalty shootout win over Newcastle United in the second round of the League Cup in midweek.

Former Tottenham and Manchester United star Berbatov is tipping the two sides to have to settle for a point on Sunday afternoon at Turf Moor.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “It’s not been the ideal start for Burnley and they look like a side that could be in trouble this season.

“Leeds got the draw last time out and I think they are still building up to what we expect from them.

“Burnley will make it tough for them and I can see this one being a draw.”

