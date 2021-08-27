Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Burnley v Leeds United

Michael Owen is backing Burnley to claim a 1-0 win over Leeds United in their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

Leeds United head into the game looking to pick up their first Premier League victory of the season, with the Whites having lost 5-1 to Manchester United in their opener.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side then played out a 2-2 draw with Everton at Elland Road last weekend as they continued their search for a first Premier League win of the season.

Leeds claimed a 3-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra in the second round of the League Cup in midweek and they will now be eager to secure their first Premier League win of the season at Turf Moor.

However, former Manchester United and Liverpool FC star Owen reckons that Burnley are going to come out on top when they welcome the Whites to their home ground this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Burnley competed well at Anfield, and Sean Dyche must be happy with the performance that he saw. Wood and Barnes will always be a nuisance for defenders to deal with and if they can get them service, will score goals.

“In Dwight McNeil, they have someone who should provide that quality from wide areas.

“It was an entertaining 2-2 draw with Everton, but that’s now seven goals that Leeds have conceded in their opening two games.

“I know that’s the Bielsa way but even he must be concerned at the number of chances they are giving up.

“I’m looking forward to this, talk about a contrast of styles! I fancy Burnley to narrowly win it 1-0.”

Burnley are yet to pick up a Premier League point this season after defeats by Brighton and Liverpool FC in their opening two games.

