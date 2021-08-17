Chelsea FC and Manchester United are both interested in a potential swoop to sign Metz teenager Pape Matar Sarr, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Chelsea FC, Manchester City and Manchester United are all keeping tabs on the Senegal international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Sarr is rated as one of the best attacking talents in Ligue 1 following his breakthrough performances in the Metz team over the past 10 months.

According to the same story, Sarr is an “all-action midfielder” who has been attracting interest from around Europe following his impressive performances in Ligue 1.

The Daily Mail go on to write that Chelsea FC, Manchester City and Manchester United believe that Sarr has the potential to blossom into a world-class player.

The media outlet claim that the Premier League trio are prepared to make an offer for Sarr in order to land the Senegal internatonal ahead of other suitors.

The report adds that the English clubs could be prepared to loan Sarr back to Metz for a season if they were to striker a deal to sign the Senegalese midfielder.

Sarr scored four times in 25 games in all competitions in the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season.

The Metz midfielder made his debut for the Senegal national team against Congo in March.

