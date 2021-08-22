Thomas Tuchel could not hide his delight at the quality of Romelu Lukaku’s performance after the striker helped to fire Chelsea FC to a 2-0 victory at Arsenal in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Belgian striker scored the opener for the south west London side at The Emirates when he tapped home from close range in the 15th minute during his first appearance for the club since his big-money transfer from Inter Milan.

Reece James then fired home a second for the visitors in the 35th minute to put the visitors in control of the game.

Chelsea FC dominated for long spells and enjoyed 65 per cent of the possession during the clash against their London rivals.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel revealed his delight at how Lukaku performed on his first appearance of the season for the Blues after he netted his 114th Premier League goal.

Tuchel told Sky Sports: “I am very happy with how he has integrated already, a very smart guy who likes to be in the group.

“He is very democratic leader, talks to everyone, friendly and is totally competitive. He gives us something we did not have, to protect balls.

“You cannot start better than a goal and he assisted some chances.

“I didn’t expect too much but I wanted to see his capability to adapt and to link up, that is what he did very good and the guys like to play with each other.

“I don’t know if it is possible to manage games in the Premier League, in some moments it was too open.

“They created some overloads on each side and we had to overcome but we were in control defensively. We could create some chance.

“In the Premier League when you don’t score the third or fourth you can never be sure.”

Lukaku will be expecting to start for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Liverpool FC at Anfield in their next Premier League game on Saturday lunchtime.

The 28-year-old forward scored 24 goals in Serie A as he helped Inter Milan to win the Italian title last season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip