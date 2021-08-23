Gary Lineker makes claim about Chelsea FC after 2-0 win at Arsenal

Gary Lineker has taken to social media to admit he thinks that Chelsea FC will be “formidable” this season in the wake of their 2-0 win at Arsenal on Sunday.

The south west London side made it back to back victories in the top flight at The Emirates as goals in the first half from summer signing Romelu Lukaku and Reece James handed Thomas Tuchel’s men the three points.

The Blues brought in Belgian striker Lukaku from Inter Milan earlier this month as Tuchel moved to bolster his options up front.

Arsenal struggled to click into gear throughout the game as they slumped to their second straight defeat of the season.

Chelsea FC, who are currently top of the Premier League table, look set to be one of the main contenders for the title this season.

Former England and Tottenham striker Lineker believes that the Blues are going to be a force to be reckoned with this term.

Posting on Twitter after Sunday’s game, Lineker wrote: “Stating the blindingly obvious but @ChelseaFC will be formidable this season with @RomeluLukaku9. Absolutely top class striker.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to face Liverpool FC at Anfield on Saturday evening.

