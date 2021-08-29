Chelsea FC could sell midfielder duo before Tuesday’s transfer deadline – report

Chelsea FC could offload the likes of Ross Barkley and Danny Drinkwater before the transfer window closes next week, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun is reporting that the Blues are looking to free up some space on their wage bill by selling some fringe players before the transfer window shuts for this year.

According to the story, former Leicester City midfielder Drinkwater could be sold by the Blues this summer, as the clock ticks down on his current contract with the Blues.

Drinkwater’s deal with Chelsea FC is due to expire at the end of this season and that means he could otherwise leave on a free transfer next summer.

Meanwhile, the story also claims that Barkley could also be on his way out of Stamford Bridge before the transfer window closes.

According to the article, his former Everton boss David Moyes would be willing to throw him a lifeline by bringing him to West Ham United before Tuesday night’s deadline.

Barkley spent last season on loan to Aston Villa but his performances dropped off in the second half of the campaign.

The Blues could also be looking to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga, Kurt Zouma and Tiemoue Bakayoko before the deadline, according to the article.

Chelsea FC are looking to challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished fourth and won the Champions League last term.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip