Andreas Christensen issues warning to Chelsea FC ahead of Liverpool FC trip

Andreas Christensen has warned his Chelsea FC team-mates to expect a difficult game when the Blues travel to face Liverpool FC on Saturday evening.

The south west London side head into the game looking to build on their impressive start to the new Premier League season, with the Blues having won their opening two games against Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Chelsea FC claimed a dominant 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on the opening weekend, and they followed that performance up with another solid display away to the Gunners on Sunday as they secured a 2-0 victory at The Emirates.

All eyes will be on Anfield this Saturday evening as the Blues prepare to take on Liverpool FC, who have also won their opening two games of the new campaign.

Blues defender Christensen has admitted that Chelsea FC are expecting a tough game against Jurgen Klopp’s title rivals this weekend.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website, the Denmark international said: “We’ve looked strong but so have Liverpool so we’re expecting a tough game, like always when we go there.

“Both teams have looked very good from the beginning so we’ll just have to see who comes out on top.”

Christensen also revealed that he and his Chelsea FC team-mates are feeling comfortable in their new 3-4-3 formation.

He added: “We just know it so well. Even the new players who have come in are familiar with it and the team is just feeling comfortable.

“We feel like we can play our game no matter in that system so it suits us well.”

