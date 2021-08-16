‘Exciting times’: Christian Pulisic reacts to Chelsea FC summer signing

Christian Pulisic believes that Romelu Lukaku has the talent to transform Chelsea FC into serious Premier League title contenders this season.

The Belgian striker sealed a return to Stamford Bridge earlier this month after the Blues agreed a big-money deal to re-sign the forward from Inter Milan.

Lukaku, 28, played a key role in Inter Milan’s Serie A title triumph last season as he scored 24 goals and made 11 assists in 36 games to help them win the Italian title.

The former Manchester United forward could make his first appearance of the season for his new club on Sunday when the Blues travel to take on Arsenal in the Premier League.

Pulisic has admitted that he is hugely excited by Pulisic’s arrival at the club and he feels that he can help to propel the south west London side to a serious title challenge.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website, Pulisic said of Lukaku: “He’s a great striker.

“He plays really good with his back to goal, holding the ball, and he’s a great goal-scorer, so I’m very excited to play with him. It’s going to be exciting times.

“We have a very good team with a lot of depth and it’s a really exciting team.

“When you have a bunch of good players it’s never a bad thing so we’re really excited to see how this year goes.”

Pulisic scored Chelsea FC’s second goal in their 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

