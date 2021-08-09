Glen Johnson has urged Chelsea FC to make a move to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer.

The south west London side are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings before the summer transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The Blues are currently preparing for their first full season under new manager Thomas Tuchel as they aim to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title this term.

West Ham midfielder Rice was one of England’s standout performers at Euro 2020 as he made seven appearances for Gareth Southgate’s men at this summer’s tournament.

Rice, 22, has been linked with a move away from West Ham United and he was touted as a possible target for Chelsea FC when Frank Lampard was still in charge of the south west London side.

Now, former Chelsea FC star Johnson has explained why he thinks that the Blues should be pushing for a deal to sign Rice before the end of the month.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Johnson said: “I think they can do with him [Rice] because of the legs.

“He’s got a lot of energy, he charges around and he’s super passionate so I think he would suit the club.

“As long as he leaves West Ham on good terms then they will still love him. I left West Ham on the right terms and my relationship with the Hammers fans is very good.

“I think he would suit this current Chelsea team. Imagine the legs of him and N’Golo Kante! I’d like to see that for sure.”

Chelsea FC will host Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

