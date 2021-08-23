Didier Drogba reacts to Chelsea FC’s 2-0 victory at Arsenal

Didier Drogba couldn't help but poke fun at Arsenal after Chelsea FC's 2-0 win at The Emirates

Social Spy
By Social Spy
Monday 23 August 2021, 22:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media)

Didier Drogba took to social media to mock Arsenal after his former side Chelsea FC claimed a 2-0 victory over the Gunners at The Emirates in the Premier League.

Romelu Lukaku scored his first goal for the Blues since returning to Stamford Bridge when he tapped home from close range in the 15th minute.

Reece James then made it 2-0 to the visitors before half-time as Chelsea FC dominated for large spells of the game.

Arsenal failed to click into gear and ended up slumping to their second straight defeat of the Premier League season to leave them 19th in the table.

Chelsea FC legend Drogba clearly enjoyed what he saw from his former club on Sunday as he took to social media to poke fun at the Gunners.

Posting on Twitter, Drogba said: “@Arsenal VS @ChelseaFC same old story.”

Didier Drogba tweet

Chelsea FC are now top of the table after having won their opening two games against Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Their title credentials will be put to the test at the weekend when they take on Liverpool FC at Anfield on Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Jesse Lingard
Man United could consider Jesse Lingard swap deal – report
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Tottenham in talks to sign FC Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba - report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United still want to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves - report
BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)
Joe Cole sends message to Jurgen Klopp about 18-year-old Liverpool FC star
Jurgen Klopp
Fabrizio Romano delivers update on potential new Liverpool FC signings
Related Articles

Home »
Jesse Lingard
Man United could consider Jesse Lingard swap deal – report
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: Spurs TV)
Tottenham in talks to sign FC Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba - report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United still want to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves - report
BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)
Joe Cole sends message to Jurgen Klopp about 18-year-old Liverpool FC star
Jurgen Klopp
Fabrizio Romano delivers update on potential new Liverpool FC signings
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network