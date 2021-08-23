Didier Drogba reacts to Chelsea FC’s 2-0 victory at Arsenal

Didier Drogba took to social media to mock Arsenal after his former side Chelsea FC claimed a 2-0 victory over the Gunners at The Emirates in the Premier League.

Romelu Lukaku scored his first goal for the Blues since returning to Stamford Bridge when he tapped home from close range in the 15th minute.

Reece James then made it 2-0 to the visitors before half-time as Chelsea FC dominated for large spells of the game.

Arsenal failed to click into gear and ended up slumping to their second straight defeat of the Premier League season to leave them 19th in the table.

Chelsea FC legend Drogba clearly enjoyed what he saw from his former club on Sunday as he took to social media to poke fun at the Gunners.

Posting on Twitter, Drogba said: “@Arsenal VS @ChelseaFC same old story.”

Chelsea FC are now top of the table after having won their opening two games against Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Their title credentials will be put to the test at the weekend when they take on Liverpool FC at Anfield on Saturday evening.

