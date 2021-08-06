Chelsea FC are yet to make an official bid to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old’s future has been a constant talking point this summer amid suggestions that he could be on his way out of Dortmund.

Haaland is widely considered to be one of European football’s most exciting attacking talents and he scored 27 goals in the German league for Dortmund last term.

Chelsea FC have been credited with an interest in signing Haaland this summer as they look to add to their attacking options ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

There have been reports claiming that Chelsea FC have already tabled a bid for the Norway international, but according to Romano, there has been no official offer as of yet and a deal for the Blues to sign Haaland is looking difficult this summer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel last week, Romano said: “From what I’m told, there is no official bid yet from Chelsea for Haaland. They never made an official bid this summer.

“They’ve had many contacts with the player’s camp and Borussia Dortmund to understand about the situation.

“They never made an official bid including bids with other players. Dortmund say they’ve never received a formal bid from Chelsea.

“The feeling is a deal will be complicated for Chelsea to do this summer.

“Dortmund won’t be accept €120m or €130m. They want at least €170m or €175m to talk about Haaland but not to accept in 25 seconds.”

Chelsea FC, who finished in fourth place and won the Champions League last season, will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

