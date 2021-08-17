Raphael Honigstein reveals Erling Haaland’s stance on Chelsea FC move

Erling Haaland was prepared to listen to offers from Chelsea FC this summer to see if a deal could be agreed, according to German journalist Raphael Honigstein.

The 21-year-old attacker is widely considered to be one of European football’s most talented young forwards and he was in superb form for Borussia Dortmund last season.

Haaland was linked with a move to Chelsea FC at the start of the summer transfer window as the Blues considered adding to their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

However, a move failed to materialise for the Norway international as they ended up signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

Haaland looks poised to stay at Borussia Dortmund for another season and there is likely to be plenty of interest in his services next summer.

According to Honigstein, Haaland welcomed Chelsea FC’s interest in signing him this summer but it was always more likely that he would make a move next year.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast, Honigstein said: “There are strong rumours that Real Madrid feel confident [about signing Haaland]. However, there are strong rumours they feel confident about [Kylian] Mbappe and that hasn’t materialised yet. So let’s see what happens.

“I don’t think he knows where he’s going to end up. I think the point from a Chelsea perspective was that I was sure he was very happy to listen to Chelsea and maybe to a certain extent encourage Chelsea to make an advance or see if a deal can happen.

“He was never committed to going to Chelsea in recognition that next year he could have not just one club but five or six to choose from.”

Chelsea FC will travel to Arsenal in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

