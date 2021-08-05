‘It won’t be easy’: Fabrizio Romano gives update on Chelsea FC and Erling Haaland

Chelsea FC retain an interest in Erling Haaland but it “won’t be easy” for the Blues to complete a deal for the Borussia Dortmund superstar this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Haaland, 21, is widely considered to be one of European football’s most promising attacking talents and he was in superb form for Dortmund last season.

The Norway international, who joined Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020, scored 27 goals and made six assists in 28 Bundesliga games for the German side last term.

Chelsea FC have been strongly linked with a move to sign Haaland in recent weeks as Thomas Tuchel looks to add some extra firepower to his squad before his first full season in charge at the club.

According to Romano, Chelsea FC are yet to make an official bid to sign Haaland this summer despite holding a strong interest in the young striker.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast earlier this week, Romano said of Chelsea FC’s interest in Haaland: “It’s still difficult.

“Chelsea have not made an official bid for Haaland. They’ve been in touch of course because they like the player but they know Borussia Dortmund are not even looking for a €100m or €120m bid.

“So for Haaland they need €175m or nothing.

“Dortmund are convinced that Haaland will be staying so it won’t be easy this summer.”

Chelsea FC – who finished fourth and won the Champions League last term – will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

