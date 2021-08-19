Chelsea FC have a buy-back clause in Tammy Abraham’s contract with AS Roma, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old striker’s move to the Italian club was finally confirmed on Tuesday after weeks of speculation linking him with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Abraham, who scored 30 goals in 82 appearances for the south west London side, joined the Serie A side on a five-year contract and has linked up with Jose Mourinho with the Italian team.

The English striker, who arrived at the club aged just seven years old, had fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge last season following the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as Frank Lampard’s successor back in January.

According to Italian journalist Romano, Chelsea FC have the option to buy back the striker in the future should they so wish, but the player himself will have the final say about his future.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “It is a private agreement and there is a buy-back clause for Chelsea valid from June 2023.

“Chelsea would be able to sign Tammy Abraham for €80m (£68.1m). It depends on the player, who could say no. It’s 100 per cent included and confirmed by Chelsea sources, Roma sources and player sources.

“Roma hope the player will stay for many years. They’re really happy for him.”

Chelsea FC, who beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, will face Arsenal away from home on Sunday afternoon.

