Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea FC contract clause following Tammy Abraham's exit

Fabrizio Romano claims that Chelsea FC will have the option to re-sign Tammy Abraham after his move to AS Roma

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Thursday 19 August 2021, 04:45 UK
Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Chelsea FC have a buy-back clause in Tammy Abraham’s contract with AS Roma, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old striker’s move to the Italian club was finally confirmed on Tuesday after weeks of speculation linking him with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Abraham, who scored 30 goals in 82 appearances for the south west London side, joined the Serie A side on a five-year contract and has linked up with Jose Mourinho with the Italian team.

The English striker, who arrived at the club aged just seven years old, had fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge last season following the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as Frank Lampard’s successor back in January.

According to Italian journalist Romano, Chelsea FC have the option to buy back the striker in the future should they so wish, but the player himself will have the final say about his future.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “It is a private agreement and there is a buy-back clause for Chelsea valid from June 2023.

“Chelsea would be able to sign Tammy Abraham for €80m (£68.1m). It depends on the player, who could say no. It’s 100 per cent included and confirmed by Chelsea sources, Roma sources and player sources.

“Roma hope the player will stay for many years. They’re really happy for him.”

Chelsea FC, who beat Crystal Palace 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, will face Arsenal away from home on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Paul Pogba
Fabrizio Romano delivers fresh update on Paul Pogba’s situation at Man United
Erling Haaland
Raphael Honigstein reveals Erling Haaland’s stance on Chelsea FC move
Gary Neville
Gary Neville replies when asked who will finish higher between Liverpool FC and Man United
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal consider swoop for Bayern midfielder Corentin Tolisso - report
Hector Bellerin
Arsenal eye Hector Bellerin swap deal with FC Barcelona - report
Related Articles

Home »
Paul Pogba
Fabrizio Romano delivers fresh update on Paul Pogba’s situation at Man United
Erling Haaland
Raphael Honigstein reveals Erling Haaland’s stance on Chelsea FC move
Gary Neville
Gary Neville replies when asked who will finish higher between Liverpool FC and Man United
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal consider swoop for Bayern midfielder Corentin Tolisso - report
Hector Bellerin
Arsenal eye Hector Bellerin swap deal with FC Barcelona - report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network