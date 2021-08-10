Chelsea FC are still looking to complete the signing of Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The south west London side are on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they prepare for Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are on the verge of securing the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, and they are also thought to be on the lookout for some other inbound transfers before the window closes at the end of the month.

Sevilla defender Kounde has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer as Tuchel considers adding to his back-line.

According to Romano, the France international remains as Chelsea FC’s top target in central defence this summer.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “The Kounde situation is he is still the main target for Chelsea at centre-half.

“They were focusing on Lukaku but now they will move again on Kounde.

“There is still no agreement on the value of Kurt Zouma with Sevilla.

“So they will be negotiating with Sevilla in the coming days to find the solution for Kounde.”

Kounde, 22, made one appearance for France at Euro 2020 after being a regular fixture in the Sevilla team in La Liga last season.

Chelsea FC will take on Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

