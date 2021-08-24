Chelsea FC are set to make a fresh attempt to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla in the coming days, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The south west London side have been credited with an interest in signing the French defender this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks at adding to his options at the back.

However, despite all of the speculation, there has not yet been any agreement between the two clubs as Chelsea FC aim to try and strike a deal before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The 22-year-old defender has already made one appearance in La Liga for Sevilla this season as the Blues continue to be linked with a swoop for the defender.

According to Italian reporter Romano, Chelsea FC remain interested in signing Kounde and they are poised to make a fresh bid to secure his services in the coming days.

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Chelsea are in direct contact with Sevilla for Jules Kounde deal.

“Talks ongoing – new bid coming soon from Chelsea, as they know Sevilla won’t sell Kounde on final days of the window. Timing will be key.

“Chelsea need to find a solution for [Kurt] Zouma [West Ham still keen].”

Chelsea FC continued their strong start to the new Premier League season with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at The Emirates on Sunday.

The Blues will travel to take on Liverpool FC in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Saturday evening.

