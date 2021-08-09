Chelsea FC are closing in on a deal to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been strongly linked with a move to sign the 22-year-old in recent days as they look to bolster their options at the back ahead of the new campaign.

According to Italian reporter Romano, the south west London side have already agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old France defender and it now just remains for the Blues to strike a deal with Sevilla.

Chelsea FC have offered Kurt Zouma as part of a part-exchange deal but so far there has been no agreement from Sevilla, according to Romano.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel, Romano said: “They’re in talks for Kounde. They’re working on it.

“They were including Zouma as part of the negotiation but they have no agreement on the value of Zouma.

“Sevilla want €45m plus Zouma in the deal. Chelsea were offering €30m to €35m with Zouma. The value of Zouma is the problem at the moment. Let’s see what happens in the coming days.

“The next one could be Kounde. They want to sign him with or without Zouma. He has an agreement of personal terms with Chelsea on a five-year contract. He’s ready to join Chelsea.

“After the [Romelu] Lukaku saga, we’ll have the final answer.”

Kounde was a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team last season and he scored two goals and made one assist in 34 La Liga games for the Spanish side. He also made one appearance for France at Euro 2020.

Chelsea FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

