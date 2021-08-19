Chelsea FC are yet to strike an agreement to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been strongly linked with a move to sign the 22-year-old in recent weeks as Thomas Tuchel looks to add some further strength to his options at the back before the transfer window closes.

Kounde has already begun the campaign with Sevilla, with the French centre-half having featured in their 3-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano in their La Liga opener last weekend.

It remains to be seen whether the south west London side will be able to get a deal across the line for the defender before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

According to Italian journalist Romano, Chelsea FC remain in talks with Sevilla about a potential deal for Kounde, but they have not yet been able to come to an agreement on a transfer fee as things stand.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast this week, Romano said: “Kounde is still a target [for Chelsea FC]. They still want him. Now it’s time to decide about the deal.

“They’ve been talking with Sevilla for many weeks. There is still no agreement between Chelsea and Sevilla. They’re still negotiating and he’s always been the priority at centre-half.

“Chelsea need to sell some players. Let’s see what happens in the coming days.

“The problem is the value. Chelsea don’t want to pay the clause of around €80m. They want pay around €65m for Kounde.”

Chelsea FC, who were 3-0 winners over Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener last weekend, will take on Arsenal at The Emirates on Sunday.

