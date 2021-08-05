Chelsea FC are still in talks with Sevilla about a deal to sign defender Jules Kounde, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The south west London side have been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old as they look to bolster their options at the back ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge at the club.

Kounde was a regular fixture in the Sevilla team last season as he scored two goals and made one assist in 34 La Liga games for the Spanish side.

The central defender also notched up one appearance for France at Euro 2020 this summer.

According to Romano, Chelsea FC had initially offered Kurt Zouma to be included as part of the initial deal, but they are now thinking about a cash-only offer as negotiations continue.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast this week, Romano said: “Negotiations are still ongoing [for Jules Kounde].

“Kurt Zouma is included but they’re also thinking of removing Zouma from the deal because he wants to go to another club in the Premier League.

“They’re thinking of going for Kounde with another player in the deal or only cash for Kounde.

“Chelsea want Kounde and they’re negotiating for Kounde and I think in the next days we’ll have a final answer because Chelsea are working on Kounde as a priority at centre-half.”

Chelsea FC will be aiming to challenge for the Premier League title next season after they finished in fourth place last term under Tuchel.

They will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on 14 August.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip