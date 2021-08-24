Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Romelu Lukaku following his sparkling performance for Chelsea FC in their 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

The Belgian striker made his first appearance of the season for the Blues after having signed for the south west London side from Inter Milan this month.

Lukaku needed just 15 minutes to score his first goal of the Premier League season for the Blues when he tapped home from close range at The Emirates.

Reece James then added a second shortly after to put Chelsea FC in control as they claimed what ended up being a dominant win over their London rivals.

Lukaku will be hoping to play a key role in helping Chelsea FC to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Former England and Manchester United star Ferdinand was highly impressed by what he saw from the 28-year-old against the Gunners on Sunday.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “I still think Lukaku’s hold-up play outside of the box sometimes leaves a bit to be desired.

“But when you play the ball into him in and around the box, my man’s touch is like glue.

“He bullies people, he was like a sixth former playing against first years, that’s what he made the Arsenal centre-backs look like, they didn’t know how to deal with him.

“[Pablo] Mari was an embarrassment, he didn’t know what to do.

“The way they defended against him… where’s Per Mertesacker or someone like that who’s in the building? Please tell them what to do.

“Before the game starts you tell them, ‘do not get into a physical battle with him, sometimes let him have a touch of the ball then you hit him, if you let him grip you he’s going to roll you and control the whole situation’.

“He could’ve scored three or four goals if the ball had bounced right.

“It’ll be interesting next week when we see him against [Virgil] Van Dijk, someone who can handle physically, someone who will match him set for step for pace, and who’s cute, who’s an intelligent defender.”

Chelsea FC, who are top of the Premier League table, will travel to take on Liverpool FC at Anfield on Saturday evening.

