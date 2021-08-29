Thomas Tuchel drops hint about further Chelsea FC signings

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is hoping Chelsea FC will be able to make some further signings before the close of the summer transfer window next week.

The Blues have been active in the summer window and their main transfer has been re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in a big-money deal.

Lukaku took just 15 minutes to score his first goal since his return to Stamford Bridge in the 2-0 victory over Arsenal last weekend.

Chelsea FC continue to be linked with a number of potential further signings before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is one name to have been strongly linked with the south west London side.

Tuchel has now admitted that he is hoping to see the club make some further signings before Tuesday night’s deadline, but also insisted that it won’t be the end of the world if they don’t make any further additions.

Speaking before the clash with Liverpool FC on Saturday, Tuchel said: “The transfer window is not over yet and we still have some ideas.

“We have discussions and we are trying, but not all decisions are taken in terms of our squad. There are situations that we are aware of.

“We don’t need something to make me happy, absolutely not because I am very happy with the squad here, I am confident that we can be competitive this season but of course, our eyes are open to what could happen before the window closes.”

