Gary Neville predicts where Chelsea FC will end up this season

Gary Neville believes that Chelsea FC have a good chance of winning the Premier League title this season.

The Blues have made a strong start to the new campaign after having claimed victories over Crystal Palace and Arsenal, scoring five goals without reply in their opening two games.

The south west London side are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table as they prepare for their showdown against title rivals Liverpool FC at Anfield on Saturday night.

Chelsea FC have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window in terms of inbound signings, with the Blues only having brought in striker Romelu Lukaku in a big-money deal, as well as goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues will bring in any more big-name signings before the transfer window closes next week, but former Manchester United star Neville feels that Chelsea FC are destined to be one of the main challengers for the Premier League title this season.

Speaking on his personal podcast, Neville said: “This Chelsea team look like they have got everything.

“They can keep possession through midfield, they have great composure.

“They can also cross and score from crosses, and they can also defend set-pieces.

“Chelsea look to me, like out there today, a team right at the top of their game.

“It’s difficult to go from fourth place to champions, we all know that but I feel like they could.”

Chelsea FC finished fourth and won the Champions League last season, and they have not lifted the top-flight trophy since 2017.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip