‘They’re going to be serious’: Gary Neville makes Chelsea FC title claim

Chelsea FC are going to be serious contenders for the Premier League title this season, according to Gary Neville.

The south west London side kicked off their Premier League campaign with a comfortable 3-0 home win against Crystal Palace on Saturday, with Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic and Trevoh Chalobah scoring their goals against the Eagles.

Chelsea FC have spent big on bolstering their attacking options this summer, with the Blues having brought in striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in a big-money deal.

Thomas Tuchel will be aiming for his side to be one of the main contenders for the Premier League title this season after they finished in fourth place in the table last term.

And former Manchester United and England star Neville is certain that Chelsea FC will be amongst the main challengers for the top-flight crown this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Sunday, Neville said: “They [Chelsea FC] are going to be serious this season. They were last season but they’re going to be really serious in terms of the Premier League.

“Romelu Lukaku makes them very, very dangerous. I said last week that Pep Guardiola wouldn’t sign Lukaku, City wouldn’t have been in for him because he wouldn’t suit the manager.

“But for Chelsea, he will score a ton of goals, he’s perfect for that club. I know he’s been there before but this time he comes back with maturity, confidence, and hundreds of goals under his belt.

“I talk about gold signings where I’ve got no doubt they will be a success. He will do the 25-30 goals. I’ve got no doubts over him.

“He will go into that Chelsea team and make them real challenges for the Premier League title.

“He’s a game-changer for them in terms of pushing Man City, Man United and Liverpool for the title.”

Chelsea FC will continue their Premier League campaign with a trip to face local rivals Arsenal at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

