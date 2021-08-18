Graeme Souness makes prediction about Chelsea FC this season

Graeme Souness believes that Chelsea FC will be strong contenders for the Premier League title this season.

The south west London side began their Premier League campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as they kicked off their first full season under Thomas Tuchel.

Goals from Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic and Trevoh Chalobah handed the home side the three points in their opener in front of their home fans.

The Blues will be aiming to challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished in fourth place last term.

Chelsea FC have strengthened their squad with the addition Romelu Lukaku in recent days and they could yet make some further additions before the summer transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Former Liverpool FC star Souness believes that the Blues are poised to be one of the main challengers for the Premier League title this season.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Football Podcast, Souness said: “Tuchel is getting a tune out of all of them.

“With the addition of Lukaku, it makes them genuine title contenders. If Lukaku stays fit, he’ll get 20-plus goals in that team.

“[Timo] Werner excited me because he always runs in behind but he doesn’t take [the chances].

“As a manager, you can’t wait for someone to start scoring 20-plus goals a season. He spent a lot of money but on someone where there is zero question marks against him because he’s performance in our league before and done well before. He looks to be a different animal coming back [from Serie A].”

Lukaku could be set to make his first appearance of the season for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Arsenal away from home on Sunday afternoon.

