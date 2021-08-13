Chelsea FC ended their interest in signing Erling Haaland this summer after it became clear they would struggle to agree a fee with Borussia Dortmund, according to Ian McGarry.

The south west London side were strongly linked with a move to sign the Norway international this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his attacking options at Stamford Bridge.

However, despite the speculation linking Haaland with a move to London, the 21-year-old appears set to stay at Borussia Dortmund for the short-term at least.

Haaland was in superb form for Dortmund last season as he scored 27 goals in 28 games for the German side in the Bundesliga.

According to McGarry, Chelsea FC had managed to agree personal terms with Haaland’s camp ahead of his proposed move, but they then accepted that they would not be able to agree a suitable fee with Dortmund.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, McGarry said: “Erling Haaland appears to be staying at Borussia Dortmund for the coming season until his buyout clause of €75m kicks on June 30 next year.

“Of course it is the case Chelsea had agreed terms with Haaland and his agent Mino Raiola with regards to a transfer in this window.

“However, Chelsea have realised in the last two weeks that was not going to be negotiable and therefore have turned their attention to Romelu Lukaku.”

Chelsea FC, who beat Villarreal on penalties to win the Uefa Super Cup on Wednesday night, will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip