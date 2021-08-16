Journalist explains why Chelsea FC failed to sign Erling Haaland this summer

Chelsea FC failed in their attempts to sign Erling Haaland this summer because of Borussia Dortmund’s reluctance to sell the attacker and the player’s preference to join Real Madrid, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The 21-year-old’s future was a constant talking point at the start of the summer transfer window amid suggestions that he could be on his way out of Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea FC were strongly linked with a move for the Norway attacker, who has scored a staggering 62 goals in 61 games for the German club, as they looked to bolster their attacking options.

However, a deal failed to materialise and the south west London side instead switched their attentions towards re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Haaland as his fine form for Borussia Dortmund continues.

According to Castles, the player could be on his way to Real Madrid in the future, as the Spanish giants attempt to bring both Kylian Mbappe and Haaland to the club.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast last week, Castles said: “Chelsea tried to sign the player [Haaland] as we reported all along.

“They were trying to take advantage of they being the club who had the money to try and put together a transfer Dortmund would accept and convince Haaland to come to Chelsea.

“They wouldn’t have been his first choice ahead of the window. They ran up against a brick wall in Dortmund. More importantly, they ran up against the preference that Haaland has to join Real Madrid.

“[The] information I’ve gathered in the past few days is that Real Madrid have been working on that deal simultaneous with the very public of pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, which they’d like to do in this transfer window and they’re waiting to see how [Lionel] Messi’s move to PSG shifts that situation.

“If they can’t do it in this window, they want to bring in Mbappe next summer.

“What I’ve been told is the Florentino Perez’s plan is not just Mbappe but Mbappe and Haaland. They’re the two in his attack in a new Galatico forward line.”

Chelsea FC, who beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in their Premier League opener on Saturday, will travel to Arsenal in their next top-flight game on Sunday.

