Emile Heskey predicts where Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC will finish

Emile Heskey is tipping Chelsea FC to finish in the top three along with Manchester City and Liverpool FC this season.

The south west London side are looking to establish themselves as one of the major contenders for the Premier League title this season after they finished in fourth place and won the Champions League last term.

Chelsea FC are getting ready to take on Arsenal in their second Premier League game of the season at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon as they look to build on their 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace last time out.

Liverpool FC are also looking to challenge for the top-flight title this season after they finished in third place and without a trophy last term.

Former England striker Heskey feels that Manchester City remain the favourites to retain their title this season, but he is tipping Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC to push them all the way.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Heskey said: “For me, it’s Man City again.

“Even after the Spurs game I still think you know what you’re going to get with them, they’re arguably slow starters but once they get going it’s hard to stop them.

“I think for Liverpool it’s just getting the momentum. They’ll be there or thereabouts.

“I still have them and Chelsea in that three-horse race really. That’s my views on it.”

Heskey also tipped Manchester United to finish in fourth place in the Premier League this season.

Asked who he thinks will make up the top four, he replied: “And Leicester!

“Look, United will be there or thereabouts. Leicester will want to break into that and I hope they do.

“But you’re probably saying United will be in there, really.”

