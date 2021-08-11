‘Without a doubt’: Ian Wright makes prediction about Chelsea FC this season

Ian Wright is convinced that Chelsea FC will be one of the main challengers for the Premier League title this season.

The south west London side are currently preparing for their first full season under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge as they look to improve on their fourth-placed finish from last term.

The Blues are set to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this month to bolster their attacking options and they could also make a number of potential other signings before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Chelsea FC have not won the Premier League title since 2017 and former Arsenal star Wright is certain that the Blues will be one of the main contenders for the title in the forthcoming campaign.

Asked if Chelsea FC can push Manchester City this season, Wright replied: “Without a doubt.

“When you look at Chelsea and the chances they were creating last season, but at the same time the build-up play up to that point was exemplary.

“I watched them the other day against Arsenal in a friendly and they were good without even trying too hard, they looked very, very good, very sharp.

“You add that [Lukaku] into the mix now and Chelsea are a serious player, they’ve always been a serious player.

“Now they can take those chances, they’re a massive problem for everybody else.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Blues won the Champions League last season under Tuchel after beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final back in May.

