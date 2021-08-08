Jorginho says that Romelu Lukaku would “contribute a lot” at Chelsea FC if the striker ends up re-signing for the Blues this summer.

The Belgian striker has been heavily linked with a return to Stamford Bridge in recent days as the Blues look to bolster their options up front ahead of the new season.

Lukaku was a key player for Inter Milan last season as he hit 24 goals and contributed 11 assists in Serie A to help the Italian side win the title.

He then netted four times in five games for Belgium at Euro 2020 to cap an impressive season for the 28-year-old.

Widespread reports have suggested that Chelsea FC are on the brink of completing a deal to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge this summer, two years after he left Manchester United to move to Italy.

Now, Chelsea FC and Italy midfielder Jorginho has admitted that Lukaku would be an excellent signing for the south west London side.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Jorginho said: “A player like Lukaku, who has been doing great seasons, was a champion in Italy, for sure is a player who would contribute a lot.

“Anyone who comes to contribute would be worth it. Let’s see what happens next.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

