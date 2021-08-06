Graham Hunter gives update on Chelsea FC interest in signing Jules Kounde

Graham Hunter offers and update on Chelsea FC's interest in signing Jules Kounde this summer

Friday 6 August 2021, 22:30 UK
Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel (Photo: Screen grab / BT Sport)
Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel (Photo: Screengrab / BT Sport)

Chelsea FC are likely to have to agree a cash-only deal with Sevilla if they want to sign defender Jules Kounde this summer, according to Graham Hunter.

The south west London side have been linked with a move to sign the 22-year-old French defender in recent days as they consider bolstering their options at the back ahead of next season.

Chelsea FC have been linked with a number of potential new signings this summer but they have only concluded a deal to sign goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli so far.

Kounde was a regular fixture in the Sevilla team last season and he scored two goals and made one assist in 34 La Liga games for the Spanish side last term.

He also made one appearance at Euro 2020 after being included in Didier Deschamps’ France squad.

Reports in recent days have suggested that Chelsea FC are exploring a cash-plus-player deal for Kounde but so far they have been unsuccessful in reaching an agreement with the Spanish side.

Now, journalist Hunter has claimed that Chelsea FC are likely to have to stump up a cash-only deal for Kounde if they want to get a deal over the line this summer.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Hunter said of the Kounde negotiations: “Chelsea have tried to reduce the price by putting in [Kurt] Zouma. That’s a deal that’s obviously going elsewhere.

“They’ve tried to put in Kenedy, who has been playing in various teams in La Liga but in my view isn’t good enough for Sevilla.

“Therefore, I think the likelihood is if they want the man, they’ll have to go to the full release clause, or Sevilla will do a deal where they claim it’s the release clause however the deal came together.

“Chelsea will be buying a good footballer who I won’t say is perfect and will dominate the world. He’s not a particularly aerially-challenging defender but how many times will Chelsea be beaten in the air?

“Suffice to say Sevilla need the money in in order to be doing more business.”

Chelsea FC will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 14 August.

