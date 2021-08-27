Chelsea FC are making “progress” in talks to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla as the clock ticks down on the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The south west London side have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old defender for a number of weeks now as Thomas Tuchel looks to bring in some more talent at the back before the deadline.

The central defender has already made two La Liga appearances for Sevilla this season and it remains to be seen whether he will secure a transfer before Tuesday’s deadline.

According to reporter Solhekol, Chelsea FC are continuing with talks over a deal to sign the French defender from Sevilla, and the Blues are growing in confidence that they will be able to get the move over the line.

The transfer may depend on Chelsea FC’s ability to offload defender Kurt Zouma to fellow London side West Ham United before the transfer window closes, according to Solhekol.

Posting on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, Solhekol said: “Progress being made in talks for Chelsea to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla in €50m deal.

“Kounde has been Chelsea’s number one centre back target all summer.

“Increased confidence deal can be done, especially after Kurt Zouma’s £25m move to West Ham.”

Chelsea FC have made a 100 per cent start to the Premier League season, scoring five goals without reply in their wins over Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

The Blues will travel to Liverpool FC on Saturday evening in the top flight.

