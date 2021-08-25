Chelsea FC are poised to submit an official bid to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The south west London side have been strongly linked with a move to bring the French defender to Stamford Bridge this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to add to his options at the back ahead of the transfer deadline.

However, despite all of the speculation, the Blues are yet to confirm any official news regarding the 22-year-old centre-half, who has already made two appearances in La Liga this season.

According to Italian journalist Romano, Chelsea FC are waiting to resolve the future of defender Kurt Zouma before proceeding with a fresh bid to sign Kounde.

Romano claims that Zouma is now closing in on a transfer to West Ham United, and once that deal has been finalised, the Blues will step up their move for the Sevilla defender.

Posting on Twitter on Tuesday night, Romano said: “Chelsea are prepared to submit an official bid for Jules Kounde in the next hours.

“Chelsea will proceed once Zouma-West Ham deal will be completed [€30m fee, still final details to be sorted on personal terms].

“Personal terms agreed since weeks between Kounde-Chelsea.”

Chelsea FC are set to take on Liverpool FC at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday evening as they look to continue their 100 per cent start to the new season.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip